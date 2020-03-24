Redmi Note 9 Pro
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was announced on March 12. It was scheduled to go on sale on March 25. However, that won’t be happening now.

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale has been postponed to a later date. Further, he didn’t reveal the exact sale date.

Interestingly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro sale still happened as scheduled. The Pro variant went on sale today at 12 noon IST via Amazon India, Redmi India’s official site, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 14,999. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs 18,999.

Source: Twitter

