Redmi is all set to launch its next Note lineup on March 12. However, specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro have leaked online ahead of the official announcement.

The handset is tipped to feature a 6.67″ LCD display of FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will come in two storage variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.

On the optics front, the handset is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup: 48MP Main + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 5MP Macro + Depth Camera. The notch may house a 16MP selfie shooter. It is said to pack a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Source: Twitter