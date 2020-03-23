Xiaomi is taking the acclaimed Redmi Note 9 Pro mid-ranger global, launching it as the Redmi Note 9S for the international market. The phone packs the Snapdragon 720G chip and has a splash-resistant build with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as back.

Redmi Note 9S also brings support for 18W fast charging and packs an HDR10 display with a modern punch hole design. Here’s a quick rundown of its hardware:

6.67-inch full-HD+ display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Up to 6GB RAM

128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB

Quad rear cameras (48-megapixel primary camera, f/1.8 + 8-megapixel ultra-wide, f/2.2 + 5-megapixel macro, f/2.4 + 2-megapixel depth, f/2.4)

16-megapixel front camera

5,020mAh battery

The Redmi Note 9S starts at $249 and will be available from AliExpress starting April 7 for buyers across the globe. Colour options on the table are Interstellar Grey, Aurora Blue, and Glacier White.

Source: Xiaomi