Xiaomi is taking the acclaimed Redmi Note 9 Pro mid-ranger global, launching it as the Redmi Note 9S for the international market. The phone packs the Snapdragon 720G chip and has a splash-resistant build with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as back.
Redmi Note 9S also brings support for 18W fast charging and packs an HDR10 display with a modern punch hole design. Here’s a quick rundown of its hardware:
- 6.67-inch full-HD+ display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Up to 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB
- Quad rear cameras (48-megapixel primary camera, f/1.8 + 8-megapixel ultra-wide, f/2.2 + 5-megapixel macro, f/2.4 + 2-megapixel depth, f/2.4)
- 16-megapixel front camera
- 5,020mAh battery
The Redmi Note 9S starts at $249 and will be available from AliExpress starting April 7 for buyers across the globe. Colour options on the table are Interstellar Grey, Aurora Blue, and Glacier White.
Source: Xiaomi