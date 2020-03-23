Author
Tags

Xiaomi is taking the acclaimed Redmi Note 9 Pro mid-ranger global, launching it as the Redmi Note 9S for the international market. The phone packs the Snapdragon 720G chip and has a splash-resistant build with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as back.

Redmi Note 9S also brings support for 18W fast charging and packs an HDR10 display with a modern punch hole design. Here’s a quick rundown of its hardware:

  • 6.67-inch full-HD+ display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Up to 6GB RAM
  • 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB
  • Quad rear cameras (48-megapixel primary camera, f/1.8 + 8-megapixel ultra-wide, f/2.2 + 5-megapixel macro, f/2.4 + 2-megapixel depth, f/2.4)
  • 16-megapixel front camera
  • 5,020mAh battery

The Redmi Note 9S starts at $249 and will be available from AliExpress starting April 7 for buyers across the globe. Colour options on the table are Interstellar Grey, Aurora Blue, and Glacier White.

Source: Xiaomi

You May Also Like
Nubia Red Magic 5g

Nubia Red Magic 5G specs: Everything you need to know

Nubia Red Magic 5G is priced roughly at $540, but it has hardware that will put many $1000 Android flagships out there to shame.

Huawei’s smartphone sales won’t be that great this year

According to a new report, Huawei smartphone sales may drop up to 20% in its overall sales this 2020 because of the US trade ban
Huawei P40 Pro

HUAWEI P40 Pro, P40 specs leaked ahead of launch

The phones will be launched this week.