Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 9 series – which includes the vanilla Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro – will go official on March 12. Prior to the launch though, an alleged live image of the Redmi Note 9 Pro has surfaced online.

The leaked image shows a quad rear camera setup on the phone. But instead of packing a 108-megapixel camera sensor – which many are speculating – the phone will have a 64-megapixel main camera that will digitally upscale images to 108-megapixel resolution.

Xiaomi appears to have taken some inspiration from the Huawei Mate 20 Pro for the Redmi Note 9 Pro’s camera module design. As for the rear panel, it flaunts a flashy gradient design with a glossy finish that has a brilliant blue shade in the upper region and gradually turns silver towards the bottom.

