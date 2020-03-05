Up next
Author
Tags

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 9 series – which includes the vanilla Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro – will go official on March 12. Prior to the launch though, an alleged live image of the Redmi Note 9 Pro has surfaced online.

The leaked image shows a quad rear camera setup on the phone. But instead of packing a 108-megapixel camera sensor – which many are speculating – the phone will have a 64-megapixel main camera that will digitally upscale images to 108-megapixel resolution.

Xiaomi appears to have taken some inspiration from the Huawei Mate 20 Pro for the Redmi Note 9 Pro’s camera module design. As for the rear panel, it flaunts a flashy gradient design with a glossy finish that has a brilliant blue shade in the upper region and gradually turns silver towards the bottom.

Source: Twitter / @techdroider

You May Also Like
Android 11

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5 and 4a Features LEAKED on Android 11?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new feature that may arrive with Android 11, the possibility of new AirPods Pro Lite and more
OPPO Reno3 Pro

OPPO Reno3 Pro camera specs revealed ahead of March 2 launch

It will feature 44MP + 2MP dual selfie shooters.

Major decline in smartphone shipments predicted for this quarter

According to the latest predictions, the extended Lunar New Year break in China, together with the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, will result in a major decline.