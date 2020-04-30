Redmi Note 9 Pro specs

Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 9 today. It is also expected to launch the Mi Note 10 Lite. The two phones have leaked online several times in the past.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max are expected to be announced for markets other than India. For reference, the duo was launched in India recently.

The launch will be an online-only event. It is set to begin at 8 pm UTC (5.30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed via YouTube and the company’s social accounts. You can also watch the live stream below:

There are no details on exactly which phone(s) will launch in the Redmi Note 9 series.

