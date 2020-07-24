Redmi Note 9
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Redmi Note 9 was launched in India last week and now it is all set to be made available for purchase. It comes in Pebble Grey, Arctic White, and Aqua Green colors. It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs Rs 13,499. Further, the top-end 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 14,999.

It will go on sale starting 12 noon IST via Amazon and Mi.com. Further, The fourth Scarlet Red color option of Redmi Note 9 will be made available for the first time on August 6 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 sale.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Display6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels)
450nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection
SoCMediaTek Helio G85
RAM4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x
Storage64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1
expandable up to 512GB with microSD
CamerasRear: 48MP (f/1.79) primary with EIS
8MP (f/2.2 ultrawide
2MP (f/2.4) depth
2MP (f/2.4) macro
Front: 13MP
Battery5020mAh
OSAndroid 10 with MIUI 11
You May Also Like
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could come with dynamic refresh rate switching between 60Hz and 120Hz
It would help users to automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on usage and the situation.
Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi Mi A3 users, don’t update your phone to the latest version
Welcome to yet another episode of Xiaomi Mi A3 update saga.
ASUS ROG Phone 3
ASUS ROG Phone 3 launch: Watch the livestream here
You can watch the ASUS ROG Phone 3 launch here.