Redmi Note 9 was launched in India last week and now it is all set to be made available for purchase. It comes in Pebble Grey, Arctic White, and Aqua Green colors. It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs Rs 13,499. Further, the top-end 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 14,999.

It will go on sale starting 12 noon IST via Amazon and Mi.com. Further, The fourth Scarlet Red color option of Redmi Note 9 will be made available for the first time on August 6 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 sale.

Redmi Note 9 specifications