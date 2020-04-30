Xiaomi has added a new affordable phone to its bread-and-butter Redmi portfolio, and this one is called the Redmi Note 9. Starting at $199, it offers a lot more than what its asking price suggests, both in terms of design and internal hardware.

To start, it features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display that has a modern punch hole design with a cutout drilled in the top-left corner of the glass panel. Xiaomi has fitted the Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek’s all-new gaming-centric Helio G85 chip paired with up to 4 gigs of RAM.

The phone packs four rear cameras at the back that include a 48MP main snapper, an 8MP lens for wide-angle shots, and a couple of 2MP sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. You also get a 13MP front camera that supports HDR mode and portrait selfies.

Display6.53-inch FHD+
450 nits peak brightness
19.5:9 screen-to-body ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Splash-proof Nano coating
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G85
ARM G52 MC2 GPU
RAM3GB / 4GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
Rear Camera48MP (f/1.79) primary
8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle
2MP (f/2.4) macro camera
2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
1080p video at 30FPS
Slo-mo 720p video at 120FPS
Front Camera13MP (f/2.25)
Battery5,020mAh
18W fast charging support
Dimensions162.3×77.2×8.9 mm
Weight199 grams

Redmi Note 9 offers a sufficiently large 5,020mAh battery, complete with support for 18W fast charging, which is quite impressive for a phone in this price bracket. It comes in Forest Green, Midnight Grey, and Polar White colors, and will hit the shelves starting mid-May globally.

Source: Xiaomi

You May Also Like

Motorola Edge+ is coming to India

Motorola is going to end its long drought of flagship phones in India and will soon launch the Motorola Edge+ in the country.

OnePlus will release updates to fix the OnePlus 8 Pro’s green tint display issue

It appears that phones with 120Hz AMOLED panels share the weird green tint screen issue when the brightness levels are set around lower limits.
Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a might go on sale on May 22

It could be launched around May 15.