Xiaomi has added a new affordable phone to its bread-and-butter Redmi portfolio, and this one is called the Redmi Note 9. Starting at $199, it offers a lot more than what its asking price suggests, both in terms of design and internal hardware.

To start, it features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display that has a modern punch hole design with a cutout drilled in the top-left corner of the glass panel. Xiaomi has fitted the Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek’s all-new gaming-centric Helio G85 chip paired with up to 4 gigs of RAM.

The phone packs four rear cameras at the back that include a 48MP main snapper, an 8MP lens for wide-angle shots, and a couple of 2MP sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. You also get a 13MP front camera that supports HDR mode and portrait selfies.

Display 6.53-inch FHD+

450 nits peak brightness

19.5:9 screen-to-body ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Splash-proof Nano coating Processor MediaTek Helio G85

ARM G52 MC2 GPU RAM 3GB / 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Rear Camera 48MP (f/1.79) primary

8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle

2MP (f/2.4) macro camera

2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

1080p video at 30FPS

Slo-mo 720p video at 120FPS Front Camera 13MP (f/2.25) Battery 5,020mAh

18W fast charging support Dimensions 162.3×77.2×8.9 mm Weight 199 grams

Redmi Note 9 offers a sufficiently large 5,020mAh battery, complete with support for 18W fast charging, which is quite impressive for a phone in this price bracket. It comes in Forest Green, Midnight Grey, and Polar White colors, and will hit the shelves starting mid-May globally.

Source: Xiaomi