Xiaomi has added a new affordable phone to its bread-and-butter Redmi portfolio, and this one is called the Redmi Note 9. Starting at $199, it offers a lot more than what its asking price suggests, both in terms of design and internal hardware.

To start, it features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display that has a modern punch hole design with a cutout drilled in the top-left corner of the glass panel. Xiaomi has fitted the Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek’s all-new gaming-centric Helio G85 chip paired with up to 4 gigs of RAM.

The phone packs four rear cameras at the back that include a 48MP main snapper, an 8MP lens for wide-angle shots, and a couple of 2MP sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. You also get a 13MP front camera that supports HDR mode and portrait selfies.

Display6.53-inch FHD+
450 nits peak brightness
19.5:9 screen-to-body ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Splash-proof Nano coating
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G85
ARM G52 MC2 GPU
RAM3GB / 4GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
Rear Camera48MP (f/1.79) primary
8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle
2MP (f/2.4) macro camera
2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
1080p video at 30FPS
Slo-mo 720p video at 120FPS
Front Camera13MP (f/2.25)
Battery5,020mAh
18W fast charging support
Dimensions162.3×77.2×8.9 mm
Weight199 grams

Redmi Note 9 offers a sufficiently large 5,020mAh battery, complete with support for 18W fast charging, which is quite impressive for a phone in this price bracket. It comes in Forest Green, Midnight Grey, and Polar White colors, and will hit the shelves starting mid-May globally.

Source: Xiaomi

