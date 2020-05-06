Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Vice President Lu Weibing has announced that the Redmi Note 8 series smartphones sales have surpassed the 30 million mark. The company sold 1 million units with a month of launch.

After two months of launch, the series sale had crossed 5 million units. The sales growth continued the following month as well. It sold 10 million units within three months and now, it has surpassed the 30 million units mark.

To celebrate, Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, is giving away a Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro. You can read the tweet below to know more about the giveaway.

Via: GizmoChina

You May Also Like

Sony Xperia 10 II is now up for pre-orders in Europe

Sony Xperia 10 II has an IP68 certified build and it sports the company’s signature 21:9 OLED display with the proprietary Triluminos technology.

Motorola Edge+ is coming to India

Motorola is going to end its long drought of flagship phones in India and will soon launch the Motorola Edge+ in the country.
redmi k30i

Redmi K30i leaked render reveals punch-hole display, triple rear cameras

The phone is tipped to be priced under the Redmi K30 5G.