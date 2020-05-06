Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Vice President Lu Weibing has announced that the Redmi Note 8 series smartphones sales have surpassed the 30 million mark. The company sold 1 million units with a month of launch.

After two months of launch, the series sale had crossed 5 million units. The sales growth continued the following month as well. It sold 10 million units within three months and now, it has surpassed the 30 million units mark.

To celebrate, Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, is giving away a Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro. You can read the tweet below to know more about the giveaway.

Via: GizmoChina

