In anticipation of Black Friday, Xiaomi is announcing “new” products every day. Yesterday Redmi announced the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S, and today Redmi Note 8 is launched in Cosmic Purple. The new color will go on sale on Amazon.in, mi.com and all Mi Home stores starting November 29, and join already available colors: Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Space Black.

Mi fans, presenting a new avatar of the #RedmiNote8. The all-new Cosmic Purple colour variant. Like it? You can soon own it.



Get it during the #BlackFridaySale from 29th November.



RT if you love this new colour! pic.twitter.com/CE0d5o6xcO — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) November 27, 2019

Except for the new Cosmic Purple color there are no other changes to the phone. Same great price to performance ratio for the exceptional starting price of ₹9,999 (approximately under $150).

Xiaomi has also announced that they have shipped over 1 million Redmi Note 8 series smartphones in india, and the new color variant should help them boost sales even further.

Via: Redmi India