In anticipation of Black Friday, Xiaomi is announcing “new” products every day. Yesterday Redmi announced the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S, and today Redmi Note 8 is launched in Cosmic Purple. The new color will go on sale on Amazon.in, mi.com and all Mi Home stores starting November 29, and join already available colors: Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Space Black.
Except for the new Cosmic Purple color there are no other changes to the phone. Same great price to performance ratio for the exceptional starting price of ₹9,999 (approximately under $150).
Xiaomi has also announced that they have shipped over 1 million Redmi Note 8 series smartphones in india, and the new color variant should help them boost sales even further.
Via: Redmi India