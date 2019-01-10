Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 announced: 48-megapixels for $150

It looks like it is going to be a great year for Xiaomi, as the Chinese phone-maker is expecting its shipments to increase by 20 percent in 2019. Of course, great products are required and some marketing tricks, like spinning off Redmi as an independent brand. The first step Xiaomi is making towards achieving that goal is the introduction of the Redmi Note 7, the 48-megapixel phone, recently teased by Xiaomi president Lin Bin.

Featuring a 6.3-inch 1080p display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, the Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor. There are either 3- or 6GB of RAM options, paired with 32- or 64GB storage options. The main camera is a 48MP unit with f/1.8 lens, paired in a dual-camera system with a 5MP shooter mostly used for depth. There’s also a 13MP selfie camera on the front, and powering everything is a 4,000mAh battery.

Initially available in China, it will probably make its way to other markets as well, like India. The Redmi Note 7 costs 999 yuan (around $150) for the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage version, and goes all the way to 1,399 yuan (roughly $200) for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.