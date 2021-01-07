After launching a plethora of Redmi Note 9 devices, Xiaomi has finally started working on other Redmi devices. A smartphone with Redmi Note 10 Pro moniker has surfaced online. Its key specifications have been leaked, soon after it was spotted on FCC. As per a leak, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7-series processor. It is also tipped to pack over 5,000mAh battery. While there is no official information on what the Redmi Note 9 series successor will be called, the most logical name is Redmi Note 10 Pro.

A user on XiaomiUI Telegram group claims that the phone is codenamed ‘sweet’ internally. According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature an IPS LCD display. Further, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. It could sport a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera from Samsung. This sensor is likely to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. Moreover, the device is said to pack a 5,050mAh battery. There is no word on fast charging yet, but we can expect some sort of support. The tipster notes that the Indian variant will not support NFC and its codename for the unit will be ‘sweetin.’

This leak comes after the Redmi Note 10 Pro was spotted on FCC listing. It suggested that the upcoming device might have support for 4G with GSM, LTE, and WCDMA networks. It is also tipped to support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and FM Radio. It is likely to run MIUI 12 out-of-th-box. The said smartphone was also spotted on various other certification sites, including the European Economic Commission, Singapore’s IMDA, and Malaysia’s MCMC. All of these list the model number M2101K6G, which is expected to be called Redmi Note 10 Pro. That said, there is no information about when the company plans on launching this device.