The Redmi Note 9 Pro series was launched just last month, and Xiaomi is already looking forward to launching the Redmi Note 10 lineup. Notably, the Redmi Note 9 Pros weren’t launched in China since Xiaomi is only focusing on 5G phones in the country.

The Redmi M2004J7AC and M2004J7BC models with 22.5W and 33W fast charge adapter respectively got 3C certification earlier this week. These phones are said to be the Redmi Note10 and Note 10 Pro, which are rumored to be 5G phones for China.

Further, the phones are tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 and 800+ SoCs. While the latter hasn’t been launched yet, MediaTek has scheduled an event in China on May 7 to introduce its new Dimensity chip. It could be the Dimensity 800+.

The new chipset is said to be clocked at 2.6 GHz compared to 2GHz Dimensity 800. It is likely to come with a faster GPU as well.

Source: Weibo