The Redmi Note 9 Pro series was launched just last month, and Xiaomi is already looking forward to launching the Redmi Note 10 lineup. Notably, the Redmi Note 9 Pros weren’t launched in China since Xiaomi is only focusing on 5G phones in the country.

The Redmi M2004J7AC and M2004J7BC models with 22.5W and 33W fast charge adapter respectively got 3C certification earlier this week. These phones are said to be the Redmi Note10 and Note 10 Pro, which are rumored to be 5G phones for China.

Further, the phones are tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 and 800+ SoCs. While the latter hasn’t been launched yet, MediaTek has scheduled an event in China on May 7 to introduce its new Dimensity chip. It could be the Dimensity 800+.

The new chipset is said to be clocked at 2.6 GHz compared to 2GHz Dimensity 800. It is likely to come with a faster GPU as well.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like

OnePlus releases Android 10-based OxygenOS beta update for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus promised to upgrade the OnePlus 5 and 5T to Android 10 in Q2 2020, and is now taking the early steps towards achieving that goal.
Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge live shot appears online ahead of April 22 launch

Earlier, it was also spotted on Geekbench.
Apple Mail App

Apple to fix a flaw that may have allowed hackers to steal data via iOS Mail App

Two independent security researchers who reviewed the discovery found the evidence credible.