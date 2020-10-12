Rumors surrounding Redmi’s next Note series have started coming in. According to the latest one, the Redmi Note 10 is in works, and it could launch with a 108MP main camera. If so, it would be the first Redmi-branded device to come equipped with that pixel count. Moreover, it is tipped to launch in China by the end of this month. However, there is no official word on the device yet.

The latest information comes from tipster Digital Chat Station who has released a cryptic post on Weibo. The post hints that the Redmi Note 10 may have a 108MP primary camera. It suggests that an unknown smartphone with model number ending ‘J17′ may have the high megapixel count. Notably, these are just speculations as the tipster hasn’t mentioned the name of the phone. The post was left open for interpretation.

Separately, a post on Weibo by an unknown tipster hints at the development of Redmi Note 10 series with model number M2007J17C. The post is cited to industry sources to speculate that the model number belongs to the Redmi brand, possibly the Redmi Note 10 series. It is also the same model number as the above leak. Moreover, the post adds that the Redmi Note 10 could be launched in China by the end of October.

The above development suggests that Digital Chat Station is likely referring to the Redmi’s Note 10 smartphone. If true, the smartphone could end up receiving a 108MP primary camera. For reference, the Redmi Note series has always been a mid-range lineup. Hence, the upcoming Redmi Note 10 might as well be the first mid-ranger smartphone to feature a 108MP sensor. It would be a big jump from the 48MP camera found on its predecessor Redmi Note 9.

Another tipster highlighted last month that the Redmi’s Note 10 may nothing but a rebranded version of the Mi 10T Lite that was launched recently alongside the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. The device has a model number M2007J17G. Hence, the smartphone in question, the Redmi Note 10 could very well just be a rebranded phone.