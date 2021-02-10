Redmi is looking set to launch its next K-series smartphones. The company is tipped to be preparing the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro on February 25. As per new leaks the Pro model will come equipped with the snapdragon 888 SoC, while the vanilla Redmi K40 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Further, the devices have also been reportedly spotted on TENAA’s website. It reveals the design of the phones with camera modules that look similar to the Mi 11.

The information comes from a tipster who took to website Weibo and shared alleged screenshots of the About Phone page for both the Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40. It revealed some key specifications of the devices.

Via: Gizmochina

The Redmi K40 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. It will be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device could sport a 6.81-inch display with 1,440×3,200 pixels resolution. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery. On the optics front, the Redmi K40 Pro could come equipped with a quad rear camera setup that is led by a 108MP primary sensor. It could be accompanied by a 13MP camera, a 5MP lens and a 2MP sensor. On the front may lie a 30MP selfie shooter.

Coming to the Redmi K40, it is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The chipset is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865+. It might feature the same 6.81-inch display. It could come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone could have a quad rear camera setup of 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP. It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

The fast charging details about both the devices remain unknown. However, as we head closer to the launch we expect Xiaomi to share more teasers for the devices.