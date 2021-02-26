Redmi K40

Redmi launched its K40 trio yesterday, February 25 in China. The smartphones feature Snapdragon 8-series SoCs, offer a high refresh rate, and come with a triple and quad rear camera setup. While we are waiting for a global debut of these devices, speculations about launch have already started coming in. If the rumors are to be believed, the Redmi K40 will launch globally under the Poco brand. A phone carrying a model number associated with the Redmi K40 has been listed with Poco branding on the certification site.

As per a listing on Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a phone with model number M2012K11AG will launch under the Poco brand. The model number is said to be associated with the Redmi K40, which was recently launched in China. The latest development indicates that the device could launch outside of China as a Poco phone. This won’t be the first time Xiaomi will be rebranding one of its Redmi phones as a Poco phone if this happens. However, the details surrounding the global launch are still pretty vague.

Redmi K40 Poco

The Redmi K40 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 out of the box.

On the optics front, the Redmi K40 sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP primary + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 5MP macro sensor. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options on the Redmi K40 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. Iy packs a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Snapdragon 870-equipped Redmi K40 starts at CNY 1,999, which roughly translates to $310 based on the current conversion rates. This is a bang for the buck.

