Recently, it was reported that the Redmi K30i could be launched soon. It is likely to be a ‘lite’ variant of Redmi K30 5G. The only difference between the two is said to be the primary camera. While the Redmi K30 5G sports a 64MP main camera, the Redmi K30i is tipped to come equipped with a 48MP sensor. Now, renders of the device have appeared online.

The alleged leaked renders reveal a punch-hole notch at the top right corner of the display. It is expected to be an IPS LCD panel. Moving to the rear, it sports a circular ring surrounding the rear cameras like the K30 5G phone. The ring houses three sensors in a vertical strip.

The phone is tipped to be priced under the Redmi K30 5G. Not a lot is known about the device at the moment. It is speculated that the Redmi K30i may arrive in China with a pricing of around 1,799 Yuan (~$254).

Via: Slashleaks