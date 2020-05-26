Xiaomi has added another budget champion to its portfolio and this one is called Redmi K30i 5G. As the name suggests, it is a toned-down version of the Redmi K30 5G, with the only key difference being that it opts for a 48MP primary camera instead of a 64MP sensor on the latter.
But the rest of the spec sheet is quite impressive for what the Redmi K30i 5G commands. You get a smooth 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and impressively thin bezels. Redmi K30i 5G relies on the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6 gigs of RAM and 64GB storage.
At the back, you’ll find a 48MP primary camera sitting alongside an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It packs a 20MP selfie camera supported by a 2MP portrait camera. A 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support keeps the Redmi K30i 5G running.
Redmi K30i 5G specifications
|Display
|6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080)
120Hz refresh rate
20:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear Cameras
|48MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
2MP depth
|Front Cameras
|20MP primary
2MP depth
|Battery
|4,500mAh
30W fast charging
|Software
|MIUI (Android 10)
|Colors
|Blue, White
Redmi K30i 5G price & availability
The device is currently up for pre-order on JD.com priced at ¥1899 (~$270) and will go on sale starting June 7 in China. However, it is unclear if the Redmi K30i 5G will make it outside its domestic market.
Source: JD.com