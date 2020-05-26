Xiaomi has added another budget champion to its portfolio and this one is called Redmi K30i 5G. As the name suggests, it is a toned-down version of the Redmi K30 5G, with the only key difference being that it opts for a 48MP primary camera instead of a 64MP sensor on the latter.

But the rest of the spec sheet is quite impressive for what the Redmi K30i 5G commands. You get a smooth 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and impressively thin bezels. Redmi K30i 5G relies on the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6 gigs of RAM and 64GB storage.

At the back, you’ll find a 48MP primary camera sitting alongside an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It packs a 20MP selfie camera supported by a 2MP portrait camera. A 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support keeps the Redmi K30i 5G running.

Redmi K30i 5G specifications

Display6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080)
120Hz refresh rate
20:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Rear Cameras48MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
2MP depth
Front Cameras20MP primary
2MP depth
Battery4,500mAh
30W fast charging
SoftwareMIUI (Android 10)
ColorsBlue, White

Redmi K30i 5G price & availability

The device is currently up for pre-order on JD.com priced at ¥1899 (~$270) and will go on sale starting June 7 in China. However, it is unclear if the Redmi K30i 5G will make it outside its domestic market.

Source: JD.com

HUAWEI Enjoy Z mid-ranger with 5G support to launch on May 24
HUAWEI Enjoy Z might be the most affordable 5G-ready smartphone in the company’s portfolio.
Realme X50 Pro Play
Realme X50 Pro Play with 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SoC announced in China
It will be made available for order starting today and will go on sale starting June 1 in China.
Nokia 1.3
Nokia 1.3 Android Go smartphone goes on sale for $99
Nokia announced the Nokia 1.3 Android Go smartphone back in March. As…