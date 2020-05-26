Xiaomi has added another budget champion to its portfolio and this one is called Redmi K30i 5G. As the name suggests, it is a toned-down version of the Redmi K30 5G, with the only key difference being that it opts for a 48MP primary camera instead of a 64MP sensor on the latter.

But the rest of the spec sheet is quite impressive for what the Redmi K30i 5G commands. You get a smooth 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and impressively thin bezels. Redmi K30i 5G relies on the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6 gigs of RAM and 64GB storage.

At the back, you’ll find a 48MP primary camera sitting alongside an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It packs a 20MP selfie camera supported by a 2MP portrait camera. A 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support keeps the Redmi K30i 5G running.

Redmi K30i 5G specifications

Display 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB Storage 64GB Rear Cameras 48MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

5MP macro

2MP depth Front Cameras 20MP primary

2MP depth Battery 4,500mAh

30W fast charging Software MIUI (Android 10) Colors Blue, White

Redmi K30i 5G price & availability

The device is currently up for pre-order on JD.com priced at ¥1899 (~$270) and will go on sale starting June 7 in China. However, it is unclear if the Redmi K30i 5G will make it outside its domestic market.

Source: JD.com