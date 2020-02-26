Hours after releasing the first Redmi K30 Pro teaser, the company has now revealed that it will be launched in March. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Hence, it will have support for 5G as well.

Redmi‘s Lu Weibing took to Weibo to release the second teaser of the device. The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to feature an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is tipped to come with LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone is likely to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. It is tipped to pack a 4700mAh battery that will support 40W fast charging. Further, it is tipped to sport a 64MP Sony IMX 686 primary sensor.

We should get more information regarding the device leading up to the launch. However, the exact launch date hasn’t been disclosed yet.

Source: Weibo