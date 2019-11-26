Xiaomi is all set to launch the successor of the new and successful Redmi K20. Today, the company shared the launch date of the upcoming K30 on Weibo. Redmi has also confirmed that the phone will be 5G-compatible.





The launch event is scheduled for December 10 in China. The invite confirms that the phone will have a punch-hole display for dual-selfie cameras, as well as 5G stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) network support. With a December launch, Xiaomi/Redmi is sticking to its six-month upgrade cycle.

A previous report suggested that the Redmi K30 would have a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, powered by a mysterious 700 series processor (which might launch at the Qualcomm summit early December), 30W fast charging, and possibly Sony’s upcoming IMX686 image sensor.

We should know more details in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

Via: Weibo