Redmi K30 Pro is confirmed to launch in a vanilla variant and a special Zoom Edition. The latter has now been spotted on Geekbench.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition listing shows the phone under the “Imipro” codename. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset clocked at 1.8GHz. It is said to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The handset scored 900 points in the single-core test of Geekbench 5. Further, it reached a score of 3251 in its multi-core test. It is likely to come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Moreover, the Redmi K30 Pro is confirmed to sport UFS 3.1 storage that provides read speeds up to 750MB/s. Also, it will come equipped with a 3435 square millimeter of liquid cooled heat sink, which is claimed to offer improved thermal performance.

