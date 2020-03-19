Redmi K30 Pro is all set to be launched in China on March 24. While the phone is expected to come with maxed out features, it will not support a high refresh rate display.

The Redmi K30 Pro will come with a 60Hz refresh rate. Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas confirmed the development through a post on Weibo. Further, the executive mentioned that the screen quality was “remarkable” and the panel is an AMOLED display manufactured by Samsung.

Notably, Redmi K30, the phone’s younger sibling comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. Hence, the latest development sounds interesting.

On the other hand, multiple teasers posted by the Redmi account on Weibo show that the Redmi K30 Pro will come in white, green, and purple color shades.

Source: Weibo