After the hands-on images of the Redmi K30 Pro leaked yesterday, the company has gone ahead and revealed the phone’s back today.

The handset can be seen sporting a quad rear camera setup in a circular camera module. The render also reveals the top edge of the phone. It houses a 3.5mm audio jack, a pop-up camera module and what appears to be an IR sensor.

Redmi K30 Pro

On the rear, we can see the “64MP” branding at the center of the camera module. The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to sport the 64MPS Sony IMX686 primary shooter.

The handset is tipped to arrive in standard and Zoom Edition. The latter could come with OIS support for the main lens and telephoto sensor.

Source: Gizmochina

