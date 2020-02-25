Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K20 Pro was one of the most complete budget phones. The company is looking forward to follow suit with the launch of Redmi K30 Pro.

The Redmi K30 Pro was expected to launch alongside the Redmi K30 last year. However, the company announced two variants – 4G and 5G – of the Redmi K30 and kept the K30 Pro under the wraps.

The latest development comes from Redmi’s Lu Weibing, who took to Weibo to share the announcement poster for the Redmi K30 Pro. The handset doesn’t feature a punch-hole display. Hence, it is expected to keep the pop-up selfie module from the K20 Pro.

The poster reveals that the upcoming phone will come with 5G support. Further, Weibing talks about the device being a “true flagship” and not the “beggar version”. However, he hasn’t revealed any specifications of the handset yet.

We expect more information regarding the device to emerge leading up to the launch.

Source: Weibo

