Today, Xiaomi announced the launch of its Redmi K30 Pro. The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM on the Zoom Edition. It features a unique design. Further, it is expected to be made globally available soon. However, here’s all you need to know about the latest and greatest from Redmi.

Redmi K30 Pro specifications

Display

The Redmi K30 Pro features a 6.67-inch Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display. It comes with 1200 nits peak brightness, 50000000: 1 ultra contrast ratio, and HDR10+ support. The screen supports a 180Hz touch sampling rate to ensure smooth gaming. However, the refresh rate remains at 60Hz.

Redmi says it has used a special light sense technology to significantly improve its automatic brightness adjustment. Further, the display is TUV Rheinland certified. It also sports the latest generation in-display fingerprint scanner.

Hardware and Performance

The Redmi K30 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. It supports up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Further, there’s a standard variant with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM as well. It features Hi-Res audio support and 1.2cc speakers. Moreover, it has a linear motor to ensure solid haptic feedback, especially while gaming.

The phone supports SA/NSA 5G network. Redmi has used a 360-degree antenna design to ensure good 5G connectivity. Other network options include Wi-Fi 6, Super Bluetooth, and NFC. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster as well. The phone also comes equipped with VC cooling system with 9 temperature sensors to prevent overheating during high intensive tasks.

The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery. It is said to charge fully within 63 minutes, thanks to the support for 33W fast charging.

Camera

The Redmi K30 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup in a circular camera module: a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with OIS + a 13MP Ultra wide-angle 123-degree FoV lens + an 8MP telephoto lens with support for macro photos and OIS + a 2MP depth sensor. It supports 8K video shooting and super slo-mo videos.

Further, the Zoom Edition features the same setup but its 8MP telephoto lens is capable of capturing 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter in the pop-up camera module. It is capable of shooting 120 fps slo-mo videos and time-lapse videos.

Design

The Redmi K30 Pro features a pop-up camera module. That means it does not have any kind of notch on the display. It comes with a 92.7% screen to body ratio. The pop-up camera is also faster than its predecessor and pops up and down in just 0.58 seconds. As for the internals, the phone crams in 3885 components with up to 61 components per square centimeter.

It comes in four color options: Blue, Purple, Gray, and White.

Redmi K30 Pro Price

The price of Redmi K30 Pro is:

6GB (LPDDR4X) + 128GB – 2999 yuan (~$424)

8GB + 128GB – 3399 yuan (~$480)

8GB + 256GB – 3699 yuan (~$523)

Further, here’s the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom edition Pricing: