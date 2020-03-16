Xiaomi has already given us a glimpse of its upcoming Redmi K30 Pro budget flagship phone and its all-screen design. Now, purported hands-on images of the Redmi K30 Pro have surfaced online, revealing its quad rear camera setup.

The leaked images allegedly show the Redmi K30 Pro sporting a quad rear camera setup, one of which is a 64-megapixel unit. The lens arrangement is similar to the one we’ve already seen on the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 mid-rangers.

More notably, the Redmi K30 Pro is shown sporting a pop-up selfie camera, but the resolution of the selfie camera is not known. As per previous leaks, Redmi K30 Pro will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and will reportedly be launched later this month.

Source: Weibo