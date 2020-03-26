POCO F2
Redmi recently launched the Redmi K30 Pro in China. The smartphone is expected to go global soon. However, according to a report, the phone could be launched under the POCO brand in India.

Redmi K30 Pro could eventually be the much-awaited POCO F2 in India. The latest development comes from an XDA junior member, going by the name kacskrz. He found codes pointing towards the development in the camera app of the latest MIUI 11 beta build.

Further, he observed an interesting string for camera watermark which read ‘SHOT ON POCO PHONE’. Hence, the phone could be the POCO F2 in India.

Source: XDA-Developers

