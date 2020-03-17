Redmi K30 Pro is all set to be launched in China on March 24. The phone is turning out to be a beast. The company has now confirmed several specifications of the handset.

The Redmi K30 Pro will come with UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM and all this paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. For reference, UFS 3.1 storage provides read speeds up to 750MB/s, whereas UFS 3.0 only offers read speeds between 400MB/s or 260MB/s.

Further, it will come equipped with a 3435 square millimeter of liquid cooled heat sink. It is claimed to offer improved thermal performance. Moreover, it will allow greater heat dissipation over traditional cooling methods.

Source: Weibo