The latest teaser of the Redmi K30 Pro reveals that it will sport a dual OIS in its quad rear camera setup. The Sony IMX686 64MP sensor and 3x optical zoom telephoto lens will support optical image stabilization.

For reference, the Redmi K30 Pro 5G will be the first Redmi phone to arrive with optical image stabilization (OIS) capabilities. The megapixel count of the telephoto lens remains unknown.

The handset will be launched in China on March 24. Further, it will come with a 60Hz refresh rate panel. The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will feature UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

Moreover, the device will come equipped with a 3435 square millimeter of liquid cooled heat sink. It is claimed to offer improved thermal performance.

Source: Weibo