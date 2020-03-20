Redmi K30 Pro 5G
Author
Tags

The latest teaser of the Redmi K30 Pro reveals that it will sport a dual OIS in its quad rear camera setup. The Sony IMX686 64MP sensor and 3x optical zoom telephoto lens will support optical image stabilization.

For reference, the Redmi K30 Pro 5G will be the first Redmi phone to arrive with optical image stabilization (OIS) capabilities. The megapixel count of the telephoto lens remains unknown.

The handset will be launched in China on March 24. Further, it will come with a 60Hz refresh rate panel. The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will feature UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

Moreover, the device will come equipped with a 3435 square millimeter of liquid cooled heat sink. It is claimed to offer improved thermal performance.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like

vivo V19 pops-up in real life, India launch imminent

The upcoming India version of the vivo v19 has just leaked in these real-life photos, and reports suggest minor differences.
Realme 6i

Realme 6i with Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh battery goes official

There is no word on international availability yet.
Vivo S6 5g

Vivo S6 5G with sleek design to be announced on March 31

The 3C certification has also revealed support for 18W fast charging technology.