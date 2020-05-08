Redmi K30 5G will soon get a sibling that will be speedier, and unsurprisingly, it will be called Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition. The official Redmi Weibo handle has shared a poster that gives us our first glimpse of the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition, and also mentions a May 11 launch date.

As far as design goes, the upcoming phone looks identical to the Redmi K30 5G, but the processor has been upgraded. As per a retail listing on JD.com, the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 768G chip.

As per a fresh leak, the Snapdragon 768G will just be a slightly upgraded version of the existing Snapdragon 765G SoC. The core architecture remains the same, but Snapdragon 768G will reportedly feature a slightly higher clocked (625MHz vs 750MHz) Adreno 620 GPU. And of course, the Snapdragon 768G also has an integrated 5G modem.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like

OnePlus and Apple: An inverse price war in the US and India

OnePlus’ new phones have caused a stir with their high cost and price disparity between the US and India, but Apple has played that game for many years now.

Android 11 will let you restore a recently closed app with just a swipe

In Android 11, users get a window of approximately one second to undo the closing of an app and restore it by swiping downward from any point on the screen.
POCO F2 Pro

POCO F2 Pro European price appears online ahead of phone’s launch

There is no official confirmation on the existence of the device or its launch date yet.