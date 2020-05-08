Redmi K30 5G will soon get a sibling that will be speedier, and unsurprisingly, it will be called Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition. The official Redmi Weibo handle has shared a poster that gives us our first glimpse of the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition, and also mentions a May 11 launch date.
As far as design goes, the upcoming phone looks identical to the Redmi K30 5G, but the processor has been upgraded. As per a retail listing on JD.com, the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 768G chip.
As per a fresh leak, the Snapdragon 768G will just be a slightly upgraded version of the existing Snapdragon 765G SoC. The core architecture remains the same, but Snapdragon 768G will reportedly feature a slightly higher clocked (625MHz vs 750MHz) Adreno 620 GPU. And of course, the Snapdragon 768G also has an integrated 5G modem.
Source: Weibo