Redmi K30 5G will soon get a sibling that will be speedier, and unsurprisingly, it will be called Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition. The official Redmi Weibo handle has shared a poster that gives us our first glimpse of the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition, and also mentions a May 11 launch date.

As far as design goes, the upcoming phone looks identical to the Redmi K30 5G, but the processor has been upgraded. As per a retail listing on JD.com, the Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 768G chip.

As per a fresh leak, the Snapdragon 768G will just be a slightly upgraded version of the existing Snapdragon 765G SoC. The core architecture remains the same, but Snapdragon 768G will reportedly feature a slightly higher clocked (625MHz vs 750MHz) Adreno 620 GPU. And of course, the Snapdragon 768G also has an integrated 5G modem.

Redmi全球首发高通骁龙768G。



骁龙765G：1×2.4GHz+1×2.2GHz+6×1.8GHz，GPU Adreno 620 625Mhz



骁龙768G：1×2.8Ghz+1×2.4Ghz+6×1.8Ghz，GPU Adreno 620 750Mhz（曝光）

两个CPU大核全面提升，GPU频率也提升，总体性能提升10%左右，原型机跑分达到36万。 pic.twitter.com/4Sa311ee4Z — xianjingmaoxian (@xianjingmaoxian) May 8, 2020

Source: Weibo