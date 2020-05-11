Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition has been launched in China. It is also known as Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition aka Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest SoC, the Snapdragon 768G. Here’s all you need to know about the device.

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition specifications

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Snapdragon 768G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB

64MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm, f/1.89 aperture, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 5MP macro sensors with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture, 4K 30fps, 960 fps at 720p

20MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera with 1.75μm for portrait

4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, 1217 Linear Speaker, Smart PA

Dimensions: 165.3×76.6×8.79mm; Weight: 208g

5G SA/ NSA (Optional) / Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) (K30 5G), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C

The smartphone will be made available in White, Blue Red, Purple, and new Mint colors at 1999 yuan (~ US$ 282 / Rs 21,360) starting May 14.