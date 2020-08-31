Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition
Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 5G smartphone in China back in December 2019. It went on sale at the start of this year. Now, the smartphone is rumored to be making its way to India. The handset has recently received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in the country.

A new report from Pricebaba comes with an exclusive information from tipster Ishan Agarwal that reveals the variants and color options of the Redmi K30 5G for India. As per the report, the smartphone will be available in two color variants such as Frost White and Mist Purple.

The Redmi K30 5G is said to arrive in three storage options: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. To recall, the smartphone was also launched in a fourth, 8GB + 256GB variant in China. However, India might not receive that version.

Redmi K30 5G specifications

  • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB
  • 64MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm, f/1.89 aperture, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 5MP macro sensors with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture, 4K 30fps, 960 fps at 720p
  • 20MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera with 1.75μm for portrait
  • 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
