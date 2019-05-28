Redmi K20 Pro, K20 become official with stellar specs, budget price

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is taking on the “flagship killer” motto from OnePlus by announcing the budget-priced but flagship-grade Redmi K20 Pro (picture above). As rumors, leaks, and even official company teasers suggested, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the same you’ll find on every flagship smartphone of 2019.

There are different configurations available for memory and storage, including 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128, and 8GB/256GB for RAM and ROM, respectively. Storage is not expandable via microSD card, so you’ll have to choose wisely when you purchase.

The display is a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and no notch. Underneath there’s a 7th-gen in-display fingerprint scanner. The full-screen smartphone has a pop-up selfie camera with 20MP resolution which will obtain a wide-angle mode in a future software update. The main camera system is based on the 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, with two more shooters completing the triple-camera setup. These are an 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 13MP wide-angle lens with a 127º field-of-view and an f/2.4 aperture.

A 4,000mAh battery is powering everything, with 27W fast-charging capabilities. The phone will be available in Flame Red, Glacier Red, Carbon Fiber Black, but for now it is China-only, where it will sell for CNY 2,499 (~$360) for the base model, and all the way up to CNY 2,999 (~$435) for the 8GB/256GB version.

Redmi K20

The Redmi K20 (picture above) shares most of its internals with the K20 Pro, including the display, the triple camera setup (replaces the Sony IMX586 sensor with the IMX582, though), and the front-facer. It is, however, powered by the more modest Snapdragon 730 processor, and it shaves down the RAM and ROM options to just two: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The battery is also the same, at 4,000mAh, but fast charging is limited to 18W.

Color options are the same, with options for Flame Red, Glacier Red, Carbon Fiber Black, and price-wise it goes down to CNY 1,999 (~$290) for the 6GB/64GB variant, and CNY 2,099 (~$305) for the 6GB/128GB version.