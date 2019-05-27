Redmi K20 Pro leak confirms Snapdragon 855, other specs

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is preparing to announce the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones and we already know a few details about the phones. A 4,000mAh battery should be on-board with one of the models, while the rest of the specs should really bring flagship features to the affordable price segment, at least on the Pro version.

That is what we’re looking at, at least the packaging, in today’s leaked photos, ahead of its imminent launch. The sticker on the device confirms some of the Redmi K20 Pro specs, like the Snapdragon 855 chip, the triple-camera setup with a 48MP main shooter, a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, and, of course, the teased 4,000mAh battery.

An in-display fingerprint scanner should also be present behind the glass, and the description on the sticker confirms 27W fast charging capabilities. Both the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro should become official in a matter of hours, and we’ll also find out further details, as well as pricing.