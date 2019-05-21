Redmi confirms Redmi K20 battery size at 4,000mAh

Xiaomi’s Redmi is expected to launch at least one phone, the Redmi K20, next week. Rumors suggest we might see a Redmi K20 Pro version as well, but that’s a little blurry. Now Redmi has taken it to Weibo to tell everyone that the Redmi K20 will feature a 4,000mAh battery. If there will be a single phone, then there’s the battery for it. If there will be two, there’s no way in telling whether this will be the battery inside the K20, or the K20 Pro.

Yesterday’s report about OPPO and Xiaomi creating competition for themselves through their sub-brands Realme and Redmi also suggested some of the other key specs of the Redmi K20. These include a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and a triple-camera setup of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP shooters. The reported price is around $220, which is really attractive for the specs above.