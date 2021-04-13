Redmi gaming phone-2

Gaming phones have been around for some time now. Smartphones from Black Shark, Nubia, Lenovo, and ASUS are some of the prime examples of the power and features that come with the phones especially meant for gaming. Some of them feature an ultra-high touch sampling rate of up to 720HZ, while others bring a massive amount of RAM with 18 gigs that can be more than your gaming laptop. Now, more companies are boarding the train of manufacturing gaming phones. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Xiaomi’s Redmi.

Redmi teased the launch of a gaming smartphone a while ago. It has now confirmed that the company will launch its own gaming phone at the end of this month. While Redmi didn’t reveal anything about its upcoming device, it has announced partnership with Call Of Duty Mobile for the phone launch. The information comes from a post by Redmi on Weibo. The Redmi gaming phone will be launched in April with an aim to provide a “[gaming] flagship to more players”.

However, the company hasn’t revealed a launch date for its device. Moreover, there is no information if it will be bringing the upcoming phone outside of China. As per Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, Redmi is venturing into this space is to provide “the ultimate price-performance ratio” (translated). He said that Redmi smartphones are used by young users, and they provide a “generous price” point that “benefit the masses.” He also added that the Redmi gaming phone will be the “lightest and thinnest hardcore gaming flagship” on the market.

As per previous rumors, the upcoming device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is reported to feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED screen with support for a 144Hz high refresh rate. Further, it could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

