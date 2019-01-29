This is the sub-$100 Xiaomi Redmi Go smartphone

The beginning of the year brought us some interesting news from Xiaomi. We’re not referring to the foldable smartphone concept, though that’s really cool. We’re referring to the fact that Xiaomi is planning on spinning of Redmi, transforming it into an independent brand. Not necessarily truly independent just yet, but the Redmi Go has been officially introduced as Xiaomi’s first Android Go smartphone.

The Redmi Go features a five-inch display with 720p resolution and it runs on the Snapdragon 425 platform, a quad-core chip. It features 1GB of RAM, 8GB or 16GB of storage options, and dual SIM support via a slot that can hold either two SIMs or a SIM and a microSD card. An eight megapixel camera at the back takes photos together with the five megapixel front shooter, while everything is powered by Android 8.1 Go edition and a 3,000mAh.

The best thing about this phone? It is rumored to cost around $90, when it will become available next month. Don’t be easily fooled by the poor specs. This is an Android Go phone, and, as such, it doesn’t have to be a spec-monster.