Up next
Author
Tags

In-display fingerprint sensors have a major limitation – they work with an OLED panel, but not an LCD display. In a major breakthrough, Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has managed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor working on a phone with an LCD panel.

Redmi has managed to do that by using a special film material to improve the transmittance of infrared light that could not pass through an LCD panel. The infrared transmitter below the panel emits infrared light, and once a fingerprint is reflected, it penetrates the screen and shines on the fingerprint sensor to complete verification.

Since LCD panels are cheaper than OLED panels, we expect the price of phones with an in-display fingerprint sensor to further come down. As for Xiaomi itself, affordable LCD screen Redmi phones with an in-display fingerprint might hit the shelves soon.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like

Is there a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy S20?

Looking to purchase the Galaxy S20, but not sure if it comes equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack? Here’s your answer, and some TWS earbuds recommendations for the flagship phone.

It seems that we could get a special OnePlus 8 Verizon variant.

It seems that we could get a new, and exclusive Verizon variant of the upcoming OnePlus 8 that would also support mmWave 5G networks

Launch date for the Huawei P40 Pro has been confirmed

Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu has recently announced the official launch date for the Huawei P40 Pro that will take place in Paris, France