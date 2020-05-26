Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Earbuds S true wireless earphones in India for Rs 1,799 (~ $23,75). The earphones are currently available in a single black color.

It uses 7.2mm drivers, and are IPX4-rated for water resistance. The earphones weigh 4.1g each. They use the SBC codec, and also support a low-latency mode.

The company claims a battery life of four hours per charge. However, when combined with the additional charges provided by the charging case, up to 12 hours of use can be expected.

The device also features Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip for environmental noise reduction. There is support for voice assistants as well.

Say hello to your new best BUD. Quite literally.



The #RedmiEarbudsS delivers a battery life of upto 12 hours with upto 4 hours of playback time in a single go!



Give your new bud a shoutout, RT with #NoStringsAttached pic.twitter.com/EVRHAbq7iW — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 26, 2020

Redmi Earbuds S specifications

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with Realtek RTL8763BFR chip, connects to the phone immediately when you remove from the case

7.2mm dynamic driver unit

122ms low latency game mode

DSP Environmental Noise Cancellation

Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)

Dimensions Headphones: 26.65×16.4×21.6mm; Weight: 4.1g (Each)

Dimensions Case: 62×40×27.2mm; Weight: 35.4g

Water-resistant (IPX4)

43mAh battery on the headset offers 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, 300mAh battery on the charging case offers 12 hours of backup

The Redmi Earbuds S will go on sale for the first time at 12 noon tomorrow, May 27. The device will be made available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio outlets.