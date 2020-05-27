Redmi has announced its first-ever monitor. The Redmi Display 1A features a three-micro-edge immersive design and is 7.3mm at its thinnest point. It comes with a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

The monitor sports a 23.8-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio IPS screen with 60Hz refresh rate, 250cd / m² (TYP) brightness, 1000: 1 (TYP) contrast tratio and 6ms (GTG) response time.

It comes with a power button, HDMI and VGA ports on the back. Moreover, the stand has textured finish and lets you tile to a certain level.

The Redmi Display 1A monitor is priced at 599 yuan (~ $83). It will come with a 3-year warranty. It is available for order through mi.com in China.