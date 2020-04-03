Redmi has launched its wearable, the Redmi Band in China today. It will be crowdfunded for a price tag of only 95 Yuan ($13) from 10 AM, April 9 in China. Further, the retail price of the band will be 99 Yuan ($14).

The Redmi Band features a 1.08-inch rectangular color display. The band comes with 5 sports modes and an optical heart rate sensor as well. It supports direct USB charging similar to the one seen on Honor and Realme bands. The company claims it can last up to 14 days on a single charge. Plus, there’s support for sleep monitoring.

However, the band doesn’t feature NFC for contactless payments, which is found on its parent company Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4. The tracker is black, but users can choose four different colors for bands such as orange, olive green, blue, and black.

Source: Gizmochina