Redmi 9i
After the launch of Redmi 9A recently, the company has launched yet another 9-series smartphone in India. The Redmi 9i is a budget device that features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. It comes with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4xRAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. In contrast, the Redmi 9A was made available in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variants. The new budget phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

On the optics front, the Redmi 9i sports a single 13MP rear camera while on the front lies a 5MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, microUSB, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,299 (~$113). On the other hand, the 128GB model of Redmi 9i costs Rs 9,299 (~$126) in India. It is being made available in Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black color options. It goes on sale on September 18 at 12 noon IST through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Store.

Redmi 9i specifications

Display16.5cm (6.53) HD+ display
LCD Display 400 nits (typ) brightness
TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification
Rear Camera13MP main camera
AI Portrait mode
Document Scanner
Kaleidoscope
Front Camera5MP front camera
AI Portrait mode
Dimensions164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0mm
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G25
Weight194g
SecurityFace Unlock
Battery5000mAh with 10W in-box charger
ELB (Enhanced Lifespan Battery) technology
NetworkDual 4G standby
ConnectivityMicro USB
3.5mm headphone jack
Bluetooth 5.0
Operating System MIUI 12 based on Android 10
Variants4GB+64GB,
4GB+128GB
Expandable storage up to 512GB (dedicated slot)
Available ColoursNature Green, Sea Blue, Midnight Black
