Redmi has expanded its 9-series with the launch of Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A. The duo features a 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD Dot Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. They come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB.
The Redmi 9C is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, whereas the Redmi 9C packs Helio G25 chipset. The former sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 5MP, while the latter features a single 13MP rear camera. Both the smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery.
Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A specifications
|Redmi 9C
|Redmi 9A
|Display
|6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+
20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
|6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+
20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio G35
|MediaTek Helio G25
|RAM
|2GB LPDDR4x
|2GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|32GB (eMMC 5.1)
expandable memory up to
512GB with microSD
|32GB (eMMC 5.1)
expandable memory up to
512GB with microSD
|Cameras
|Rear: 13MP primary
5MP ultrawide
2MP depth
Front: 5MP
|Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|OS
|Android 10 with MIUI 11,
upgradable to MIUI 12
|Android 10 with MIUI 11,
upgradable to MIUI 12
The Redmi 9C is priced at RM 429 (~$100 / Rs 7,560), whereas the Redmi 9A will sell for RM 359 (~ $ 83.8 / Rs 6,325).