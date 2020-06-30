Redmi has expanded its 9-series with the launch of Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A. The duo features a 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD Dot Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. They come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB.

The Redmi 9C is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, whereas the Redmi 9C packs Helio G25 chipset. The former sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 5MP, while the latter features a single 13MP rear camera. Both the smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A specifications

Redmi 9C Redmi 9A Display 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+

20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+

20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen SoC MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G25 RAM 2GB LPDDR4x 2GB LPDDR4x Storage 32GB (eMMC 5.1)

expandable memory up to

512GB with microSD 32GB (eMMC 5.1)

expandable memory up to

512GB with microSD Cameras Rear: 13MP primary

5MP ultrawide

2MP depth

Front: 5MP Rear: 13MP

Front: 5MP Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh OS Android 10 with MIUI 11,

upgradable to MIUI 12 Android 10 with MIUI 11,

upgradable to MIUI 12

The Redmi 9C is priced at RM 429 (~$100 / Rs 7,560), whereas the Redmi 9A will sell for RM 359 (~ $ 83.8 / Rs 6,325).

