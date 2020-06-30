Redmi 9C
Redmi 9C

Redmi has expanded its 9-series with the launch of Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A. The duo features a 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD Dot Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. They come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB.

The Redmi 9C is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, whereas the Redmi 9C packs Helio G25 chipset. The former sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 5MP, while the latter features a single 13MP rear camera. Both the smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 9A
Redmi 9A

Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A specifications

Redmi 9CRedmi 9A
Display6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+
20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen		6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+
20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
SoCMediaTek Helio G35MediaTek Helio G25
RAM2GB LPDDR4x2GB LPDDR4x
Storage32GB (eMMC 5.1)
expandable memory up to
512GB with microSD		32GB (eMMC 5.1)
expandable memory up to
512GB with microSD
Cameras Rear: 13MP primary
5MP ultrawide
2MP depth
Front: 5MP		Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP
Battery5,000mAh5,000mAh
OSAndroid 10 with MIUI 11,
upgradable to MIUI 12		Android 10 with MIUI 11,
upgradable to MIUI 12

The Redmi 9C is priced at RM 429 (~$100 / Rs 7,560), whereas the Redmi 9A will sell for RM 359 (~ $ 83.8 / Rs 6,325).

Source

You May Also Like
Realme X3
Realme X3 officially teased, launch imminent
Realme X3 is likely to share most of its specifications with the X3 SuperZoom.
Apple’s A14 chip for iPhone 12 series to enter mass production later this month
The A14 will reportedly be based on the 5nm process and is being manufactured by TSMC, alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem.
Twitter
Twitter is on a roll, adds new features to its ‘Lists’
It seems to be a staged rollout for Android and iOS users.