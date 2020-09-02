Yet another Redmi 9-series phone is here. The Redmi 9A has been announced in India. It features a 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen. The budget phone is powered by Helio G25 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It sports a 13MP single rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.
The Redmi 9A will be made available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green color options. It is priced at Rs 6,799 (~$93) for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model costs Rs 7,499 (~$103). It will be available from Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio starting September 4.
Redmi 9A specifications
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- MediaTek Helio G25, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Dimensions: 164.9×77.07×9.0mm; Weight: 194g
- Splash-proof (P2i coating)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB
- 5000mAh battery with 10w charging