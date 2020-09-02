Yet another Redmi 9-series phone is here. The Redmi 9A has been announced in India. It features a 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen. The budget phone is powered by Helio G25 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It sports a 13MP single rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi 9A will be made available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green color options. It is priced at Rs 6,799 (~$93) for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model costs Rs 7,499 (~$103). It will be available from Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio starting September 4.

Redmi 9A specifications