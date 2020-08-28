Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 9 in India yesterday, August 27. Now, the company has announced that yet another Redmi-9 series model is coming to India. The Redmi 9A will be launched in the country on September 2. While India-specific details of the phone remain unknown, the phone debuted in Malaysia in late June, alongside the Redmi 9C.

The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on MediaTek Heli G26 SoC. It comes equipped with 2GB RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage with support for up to 512GB memory card.

The upcoming smartphone sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery. The variant launched in Malaysia runs MIUI 11 but it is upgradable to MIUI 12 based on Android 10. It is likely to be priced under Rs 8,000 in India.