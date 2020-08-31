Redmi 9 was launched in India late last week. Today, the smartphone will be up for grabs for the first time. It comes in Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black color options. The Redmi 9 price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, and the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 9,999. It will be made available through Amazon and Mi.com at 12 noon.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch LCD Dot Drop screen with a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Further, the smartphone comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP and a 5MP selfie shooter. The Redmi 9 runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 and packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Redmi 9 specifications